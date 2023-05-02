BUZZ-COMMENT-Surprise RBA rate hike catches FX market off-guard

May 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia shocked markets by increasing the cash rate 25 basis points to 3.85% on Tuesday. The rates market was pricing in nearly a 90% chance of no change and recent AUD price action suggests the foreign exchange market was also on the wrong side.

The Australian dollar has been underperforming its peers due to expectations of a 3.60% peak in the Australian cash rate and for the next RBA move to be a cut in rates.

With the market pricing in almost certain rate hikes by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, the European Central Bank on Thursday and the Bank of England next week, the AUD fell around 1.15% against the USD, 1.40% against the EUR and over 2% against the GBP last week.

Tuesday's RBA hike was a hawkish move, as the statement noted that "some further tightening" may be needed. This should ensure the AUD remains in demand at least in the short term.

Since the surprise decision, the AUD/USD has recovered last week's 1.15% loss and is trying to establish a foothold above 0.6700. The break above the 21-day moving average at 0.6685 targets the 200-day moving average at 0.6734. If that level gives way, a test of the April 14 high at 0.6808 is likely

