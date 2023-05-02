News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Surprise RBA rate hike catches FX market off-guard

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

May 02, 2023 — 01:41 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

May 2 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia shocked markets by increasing the cash rate 25 basis points to 3.85% on Tuesday. The rates market was pricing in nearly a 90% chance of no change and recent AUD price action suggests the foreign exchange market was also on the wrong side.

The Australian dollar has been underperforming its peers due to expectations of a 3.60% peak in the Australian cash rate and for the next RBA move to be a cut in rates.

With the market pricing in almost certain rate hikes by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, the European Central Bank on Thursday and the Bank of England next week, the AUD fell around 1.15% against the USD, 1.40% against the EUR and over 2% against the GBP last week.

Tuesday's RBA hike was a hawkish move, as the statement noted that "some further tightening" may be needed. This should ensure the AUD remains in demand at least in the short term.

Since the surprise decision, the AUD/USD has recovered last week's 1.15% loss and is trying to establish a foothold above 0.6700. The break above the 21-day moving average at 0.6685 targets the 200-day moving average at 0.6734. If that level gives way, a test of the April 14 high at 0.6808 is likely

For more click on FXBUZ

aud/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3LLi3Ik

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.