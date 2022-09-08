BUZZ-COMMENT-Super-sized ECB rate hike casts unfavorable light on sterling

Sept 8 (Reuters) - GBP/USD fell on Thursday after the ECB delivered a jumbo hike of 75bp, casting an unfavorable light on the UK -- which shares many of the growth and inflation challenges troubling the euro zone -- and leaving cable vulnerable to testing 37-year lows by 1.14.

Sterling slipped near 1.1475 from its NorAm open of 1.1541, as traders remained unimpressed by the BoE's middle-way strategy of milder rate hikes to cushion the economy , which has yet to produce results in either front.

Markets see the new UK leadership's proposals to meet the energy challenge with price guarantees and subsidies as fiscally accommodative, likely to increase inflation and put further downward pressure on GBP/USD.

Adding to the pressure, futures indicate British rates will top out around 4.2% in mid-2023, which markets see as insufficient to arrest inflation that the BoE expects to hit 13% -- and which Citibank sees at 18% by mid-2023.

A GBP/USD close below Wednesday's 37-year low at 1.1407 would open the way for tests of March 1985 lows by 1.1060, 1.0805 and 1.0520.

