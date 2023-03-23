US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Sunshine or rain? USD glued to Fed weather forecast

March 23, 2023 — 06:56 am EDT

March 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar may be advised to carry both an umbrella and sun cream if the forecast for Federal Reserve interest rates remains as changeable as it has been over the past two weeks.

If events lead to a hawkish shift in Fed expectations, rays of sunshine might appear for the dollar from behind the clouds currently shrouding it. Whereas a dovish shift in Fed expectations could darken those clouds and increase the risk of showers to dampen the USD.

Money markets currently see the next Fed rate decision as a coin toss between a 25 basis point increase and a rate hold, and that 4.75-5.00% or 5.00-5.25% will mark the Fed terminal rate. They also flag the risk of a Fed rate cut as early as July. FEDWATCH

The USD index plumbed a seven-week low of 101.91 on Thursday, as the Fed's adoption of a more cautious stance towards raising rates in the wake of its weighed on the dollar.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

