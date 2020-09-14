BUZZ-COMMENT-Suganomics to mirror Abenomics, election looms

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Yoshihide Suga was elected leader of Japan's ruling party on Monday , and will be formally voted in as prime minister on Wednesday. His policies may not deviate from the Abenomics of his predecessor and hence should be neutral for USD/JPY. Indeed, Suganomics may not even be a 2.0 upgrade, barring a major victory in general elections likely to be called as soon as October.

News that Taro Aso, PM Abe's right-hand man, will remain Deputy PM and Finance Minister, points to policy continuity under the 'interim' cabinet. Suga's new, provisional cabinet could include younger politicians who need the experience and exposure ahead of general elections, which are almost certain to be called given the Liberal Democratic Party's current popularity. Hints of a quick poll have been voiced by both Aso and out-going Defense Minister Kono.

An LDP general election victory would strengthen Suga's hand, and a new, post-election cabinet could veer from current policies and be more reflective of the new PM's views. That said, a party-wide LDP leadership race is scheduled for next autumn, and there is no assurance that the Suga regime will not end up as just a temporary care-taker government - all the more reason to maintain the status-quo. Related , also , and .

