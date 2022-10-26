BUZZ-COMMENT-Suddenly the dollar is in trouble

Oct 26 (Reuters) - FX traders might have to gear up for a bigger dollar slump. The dollar's outlook has taken a turn for the worse. While the speculative long position is not big enough to prevent a greenback recovery, fundamental and technical factors are turning negative.

The dollar wallowed near a three-week low versus major peers on Wednesday as more signs of economic weakness in the United States fanned speculation about a less hawkish Federal Reserve. Where the weakening USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a component of six other currencies, finishes at Wednesday's close is key for its direction.

If the USD index closes under the 50-day moving average 110.764, that would unmask the key 109.627 Fibo - a 38.2% retrace of the 101.29 to 114.78 (May to September) gain. A break below the 109.627 Fibo would likely trigger a much bigger drop in the days ahead to the 108.035 Fibo - a 50% retrace of the same 101.29 to 114.78 rise.

