BUZZ-COMMENT-Suddenly a stocks retreat proves to be bad news for the dollar

The dollar index struggled on Tuesday and found itself in need of stock market gains to improve its fortunes, an unlikely scenario before Monday's vaccine news presented a potentially game-changing pandemic outlook.

Nov 10 (Reuters) -

With the dollar index adopting a positive correlation with the S&P 500, its gains have been capped for a second day at 92.97, by the 38.2% Fibo of the plunge from last week's peak to Monday's trough.

It must close above 92.61 to target the 50% Fibo at 93.22 and nearby 10-day moving average, which may depend on the durability of the stocks correlation and equities outlook after wobbly trading since Monday's late pullback.

The initial reaction of selling currencies with negatively yielding government debt, such as the yen and euro, has abated, while equities have erased Monday's surge. The Treasury yields rally has also flattened out as markets weigh immediate pandemic risks against vaccine prospects .

Aggressive U.S. fiscal relief appears unlikely before key Jan. 5 Senate run-offs decide the chamber's majority and may curb Treasury-yield and stocks gains -- and the dollar unless correlations flip negative again.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

