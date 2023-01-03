BUZZ-COMMENT-Successful BOJ intervention to yield further gains

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan's massive foreign exchange intervention in September-October 2022, to support the weakening yen, is now looking like very profitable business.

Perceptions on the outlook for Japanese monetary policy have changed due to building expectations that the next BOJ governor will be more hawkish on inflation.

The Nikkei reportedon Saturday that the BOJ is considering raising its inflation forecasts in January to show price growth close to its 2% target in fiscal 2023 and 2024, which would open the door to a move away from ultra-loose monetary policy.

Ten-year Japanese government bond yields have traded just below the new upper 0.50% limit since the BOJ's Dec 20 band widening, and the pressure on the band will be a key driver of USD/JPY.

Hawkish Federal Reserve expectations still suggest USD/JPY yield differentials will widen in Q1 2023, but a major change in Japan policy should support the yen.

USD/JPY is down around 14% from its October 151.94 trend high, but still climbed 12% in 2022.

Technically 5, 10 and 21-day moving averages fall and 21-day Bollinger bands head lower in a bearish setup.

USD/JPY is poised above strong long-term support at the 129.65 weekly cloud top, which has supported since February 2021, so the pace of the current fall may slow, but the bias is lower while the 134.70 horizontal daily Kijun line caps, a top since November.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

