BUZZ-COMMENT-Stronger yuan defence needed if markets keep selling

June 27 (Reuters) - China's central bank appears to have put its foot down to staunch yuan depreciation, with an outsized adjustment to the daily benchmark rate. If markets still don't pay heed, more aggressive action may be warranted.

The People's Bank of China set Tuesday's USD/CNY fixing at 7.2098, approximately 100-140 pips below some forecasts; this followed Monday's -70 pips deviation. USD/CNY and USD/CNH both fell, but swiftly recovered.

Traders are broadly negative on the yuan, and for good reason. More China rate cuts are being priced in, while the U.S. Federal Reserve still looks good for another 50 basis points of interest rate hikes. Analysts are saying that Beijing's recent economic stimulus measures appear too modest.

Foreign investors' recent aversion to Chinese assets threatens to exacerbate the crisis of confidence in the domestic economy, where spending has not fully recovered. Yuan depreciation can only harden their convictions.

More aggressive action to shore up the yuan might be needed, if markets continue to accumulate bets against the currency.

USD/CNH has bounced to 7.2281 from its post-PBOC fix low of 7.2141. If it ends Tuesday above 7.1970, the Bollinger uptrend channel will be affirmed, encouraging USD buying and yuan selling.

If USD/CNH posts a third consecutive seven-month high above Monday's 7.2460, Chinese FX authorities may have to do more than engineering an even larger deviation in the USD/CNY fixing on Wednesday.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

