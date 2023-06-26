News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Stronger yuan defence needed if markets keep selling

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

June 26, 2023 — 10:49 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

June 27 (Reuters) - China's central bank appears to have put its foot down to staunch yuan depreciation, with an outsized adjustment to the daily benchmark rate. If markets still don't pay heed, more aggressive action may be warranted.

The People's Bank of China set Tuesday's USD/CNY fixing at 7.2098, approximately 100-140 pips below some forecasts; this followed Monday's -70 pips deviation. USD/CNY and USD/CNH both fell, but swiftly recovered.

Traders are broadly negative on the yuan, and for good reason. More China rate cuts are being priced in, while the U.S. Federal Reserve still looks good for another 50 basis points of interest rate hikes. Analysts are saying that Beijing's recent economic stimulus measures appear too modest.

Foreign investors' recent aversion to Chinese assets threatens to exacerbate the crisis of confidence in the domestic economy, where spending has not fully recovered. Yuan depreciation can only harden their convictions.

More aggressive action to shore up the yuan might be needed, if markets continue to accumulate bets against the currency.

USD/CNH has bounced to 7.2281 from its post-PBOC fix low of 7.2141. If it ends Tuesday above 7.1970, the Bollinger uptrend channel will be affirmed, encouraging USD buying and yuan selling.

If USD/CNH posts a third consecutive seven-month high above Monday's 7.2460, Chinese FX authorities may have to do more than engineering an even larger deviation in the USD/CNY fixing on Wednesday.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNH: https://tmsnrt.rs/3peXLyI

CNYfix: https://tmsnrt.rs/440GOa9

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.