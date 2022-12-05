BUZZ-COMMENT-Stronger pound may help BoE douse inflation fire

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of England's battle to dampen UK inflation will be made slightly easier if the pound adds to recent hefty gains against the dollar -- the currency in which key commodities, including oil, are typically priced.

GBP/USD has risen almost 12 cents since hitting a low of 1.1150 on Nov. 3 -- a day after the BoE delivered its eighth consecutive interest rate hike.

UK inflation data for November is due next week (Dec. 14), a day before the BoE is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points to 3.5%. UK CPI hit a 41-year high of 11.1% in October.

Cable's recent 4.45 cent surge from 1.1900 (Nov. 30 low) to Monday's 24-week high has been aided by a further squeeze on GBP short positions. CFTC data published last week showed the net GBP short held by IMM speculators rose 11% to 36,584 contracts in the fortnight to Nov. 29.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPUSDhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3H98Yao

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.