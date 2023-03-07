BUZZ-COMMENT-Stronger dollar can help to tame US inflation

March 7 (Reuters) - A stronger dollar should help to solve the inflation issue in the United States as it effectively tightens monetary policy allowing the Federal Reserve to hold interest rates at a lower level than might otherwise be necessary.

Between October and February the dollar index plummeted more than 12% with measures of inflation and expectations for it remaining stubbornly high.

Consumer spending and employment have soared, suggesting the hoped for slowdown that could have curtailed inflation - will not materialise.

While policymakers are clearly prepared to raise rates further if they have to, they would rather not. Should the dollar continue to drop, however, they may be forced to push interest rates above the rate of inflation for policy to be effective.

In contrast a stronger dollar will help to stifle inflation. While the dollar is not the Fed's responsibility, should policymakers highlight its weakness as part of the problem - when many traders are betting against it - they could spark a big reaction.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

