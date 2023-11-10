BUZZ-COMMENT-Strong urge to gamble in FX markets may intensify

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Currency traders are clearly prepared to gamble with emerging market currencies surprisingly robust, carry trades thriving, Bitcoin soaring and demand for dollar's safety waning. With the higher for longer U.S. rate narrative threatened as pricing for a possible rate cut moves from July toward May, the urge may intensify.

MSCI's emerging market currency index rocketed after trading to 2023's low in September and has largely retreated due to the extreme nature of that rise which saw it severely overbought. With that situation corrected, the index is ripe to rise further.

Bitcoin has gained over 40% in the last month and iron ore, which is another popular gamble, is close to a record high.

The yen - the only remaining currency undermined by a negative interest rate - has collapsed to a record low on a trade weighted basis, evidence of the big underlying demand for carry trades which are a risky investment and usually dependent on rising stocks and waning volatility.

With stocks down hard between July and October the resilient will to invest in carry trades has been surprising, and with volatility now plunging in major currencies markets, demand for higher yielding currencies may flourish.

The dollar, which jumped at the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict, has surrendered some of its gains, while currencies deemed much more risky but also higher yielding and freely-floating like the South African rand, Mexican peso and Polish zloty, have risen strongly.

Risky assets performing strongly during a period of supposed risk aversion, stemming from stock drops, could soar during an easing cycle that boosts risk appetite.

