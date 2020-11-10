BUZZ-COMMENT-Strong Nikkei demand adds to support for USD/JPY

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Nikkei 225 index has been in rally mode since bottoming at 22,948.47 on Oct 30, catapulting above 24,000 on Nov 5 and then piercing 25,000 on Tuesday. USD/JPY has rallied alongside the Nikkei, with a slight lag, from 103.18 on Nov 6 to as high as 105.64 Monday, giving rise to the renewed perception of a strong USD/JPY-Nikkei correlation, with stocks also affecting USD/JPY moves.

The correlation rests on the assumption that foreign investors looking to buy Japanese equities will hedge some of these bets by purchasing USD/JPY mainly, and some EUR/JPY.

To wit, anecdotal evidence suggests offshore funds and investors have been active buyers of the Nikkei recently, especially on dips. Haven considerations may have played a part as well as the Nikkei's outperformance against other major stock indices.

With the Nikkei looking to extend its rally in the near term, perhaps to as high as the 27,270.33 peak seen in 1991, the USD/JPY-Nikkei correlation will bear watching. USD/JPY appears to be capped ahead of its descending 100-day moving average at 105.86 for now.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

