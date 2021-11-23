BUZZ-COMMENT-Strong currencies are good and China knows it

Adds chart

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Sometimes in life it pays to be strong, and unsurprisingly that seems to be the case with currencies too. It seems China is capitalising on this - and there are big rewards.

Germany's Bundesbank successfully utilised a strong currency policy for years but few other central banks have tried to mimic it, notably the European Central Bank which has a heap of issues with a falling euro, rising inflation and an economy struggling while the pandemic intensifies again.

Many central banks have weakened currencies for little reward: the BOJ and SNB spent vast quantities without impacting inflation, while others have tried to hold currencies down to boost their exporters only to find that investors don't like falling currencies and speculators prey on the weak. Turkey has thrown its lira to the wolves.

China has taken the opposite tack, allowing the yuan to rise over 12 percent through the course of the pandemic. The trade surplus has grown, inflation is under control, and there's even talk about the yuan challenging for some of the dollar's reserve status. Investors like strong and rising assets, and those with a yield and low volatility like China's yuan are more appealing.

