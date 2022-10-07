BUZZ-COMMENT-Strong chance U.S. jobs report sparks risk aversion

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Economists expect a robust U.S. jobs report with non-farm payrolls of between 127-375K - median 250k - enough to spur hawkish Federal Reserve policymakers to tighten further and pressure U.S stocks which have traded towards crucial points ahead of Friday's data release.

Should NASDAQ drop under 10.5k and Dow Jones sustain a slide under 29.7k, investors who have bought dips will reassess the outlook for stocks that will likely cede more of the gains made on the back of copious stimulus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federal Reserve and its influence upon central banks globally has greatly reduced the amount of stimulus. After a failed attempt to buck the Fed's lead, most are rushing to tighten.

This shift is having major consequences resulting in extreme currency movement.

It encompasses central banks that were once super dovish, such as the SNB and ECB. Others, like the BOJ, are trying to ignore what's happening, holding super easy policy and trying to support the yen that is collapsing as a result. Turkey is lowering interest rates, while inflation rockets and its president pushes for more cuts.

The huge reduction in Switzerland's FX reserves is also creating waves during this period of uncertainty.

There is a high risk future shocks stem from these highly unusual practices but on Friday it should be straightforward. Unless NFPs shock to the downside, the chance stocks wilt is high, which will fuel demand for currencies deemed safe, such as the dollar and Swiss franc. Less liquid emerging market currencies will come under more pressure.

