BUZZ-COMMENT-Stressed out? Dollar and yen may provide therapy

March 24 (Reuters) - The safe-haven yen and U.S. dollar look set to outperform other major currencies, including the Australian dollar and Swiss franc, if stress levels across financial markets continue to rise.

AUD/JPY, perceived to be the best measure of risk appetite among major currency rates, sank to a one-year low by 86 on Friday as bank angst unnerved Europe, with Deutsche Bank shares tumbling. USD/JPY also slid through 130 to a seven-week low, with AUD/USD dropping to a one-week low of 0.6625.

UBS shares also fell sharply on Friday, as the franc grapples with a safe-haven identity crisis following the collapse of Credit Suisse.

Friday's risk aversion followed news that Federal Reserve loans to foreign central banks went from nothing on March 15 to $60 billion on Wednesday. Several major central banks announced recently they would draw on Fed liquidity as needed.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

AUDJPYhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3TFLuxS

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.