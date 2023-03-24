US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Stressed out? Dollar and yen may provide therapy

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 24, 2023 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 24 (Reuters) - The safe-haven yen and U.S. dollar look set to outperform other major currencies, including the Australian dollar and Swiss franc, if stress levels across financial markets continue to rise.

AUD/JPY, perceived to be the best measure of risk appetite among major currency rates, sank to a one-year low by 86 on Friday as bank angst unnerved Europe, with Deutsche Bank shares tumbling. USD/JPY also slid through 130 to a seven-week low, with AUD/USD dropping to a one-week low of 0.6625.

UBS shares also fell sharply on Friday, as the franc grapples with a safe-haven identity crisis following the collapse of Credit Suisse.

Friday's risk aversion followed news that Federal Reserve loans to foreign central banks went from nothing on March 15 to $60 billion on Wednesday. Several major central banks announced recently they would draw on Fed liquidity as needed.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

AUDJPYhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3TFLuxS

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.