BUZZ-COMMENT-Stocks shakeout puts dollar at risk vs yen; key support threatened

Jan 21 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell on Friday, tracking Treasury yields and stocks downward as technical supports of those risk barometers came into play, leaving the dollar at risk of testing December's, and perhaps November's, low versus the yen.

Ten-year Treasury yields fell sharply, with pivotal support by 1.69% coming into view, while the S&P 500 broke below its 200-DMA at 4,429, and a close below it would affirm the bearish Nasdaq sub-200-DMA close Thursday.

The price action in those markets deprived the dollar of yield support and sent safe-haven flows to the yen.

There is support from the lower 21-day Bolli by Friday's lows, as that Bolli was also near December and November's swing lows.

The daily cloud at 113.38-87 cushions prices, though it will twist at 113.85-87 on Tuesday, before Wednesday's Fed events, tempting the first close below it since the Sept. 21 109.22 close.

A break of January's 113.475 low and twin Fibo props at 113.44 would put into play November's 112.54 low at key technical supports, particularly if recent spec yen shorts were squeezed out.

If S&Ps close above the 200-DMA, 114 will be USD/JPY's on-close pivot point, with the 10-DMA, tenkan and kijun at 114.47/58/75 major pre-Fed meeting hurdles.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

