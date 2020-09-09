BUZZ-COMMENT-Stocks rescue aussie after risk-led slide vs yen

Sept 9 (Reuters) - AUD/JPY, a global FX risk barometer, vaulted higher on Wednesday as S&P 500 E-mini and Nasdaq futures attracted buyers by the key 55-day and 50-day moving averages, rescuing the aussie from a break below important supports.

AUD/JPY's rebound, along with stocks, came after it fell below its 30-day moving average and uptrend line from late June at 76.52/31.

But the recovery in risk-taking across assets will vanish if S&P 500 futures close below their 50-day moving average at 3,305.9 and Nasdaq futures, the epicenter of the recent tech stocks setback, below 55-DMA, now at 10,988, putting AUD/JPY support at 75.48-49 in play.

The equity indices and AUD/JPY need to clear and close above Tuesday's highs to allay fears this is merely a bear market bounce.

For AUD/JPY, that means Tuesday's peak of 77.62. S&Ps futures' Tuesday high was 3,447. Nasdaq futures' high was 11,585. If they manage that, AUD/JPY should re-test 78.45 trend highs by long-term resistance.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

