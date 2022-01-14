BUZZ-COMMENT-Stocks key to watch as dollar attempts to rebound vs yen

Jan 14 (Reuters) - USD/JPY trimmed its losses on Friday, finding two Fibo supports by the 113.475 low and benefiting from bouncing Treasury yields as markets ignored dour U.S. retail sales , with the possibility to challenge the previous session's low of 114 if stocks provide cover.

The rebound comes after USD/JPY posted its biggest intraweek drop since June 2020, but Friday's 113.475 low on EBS held above the 38.2% Fibo of the August-January advance and 76.4% Fibo of the November-January rise at 113.44.

The first retracement's importance is reinforced by the 50% Fibo of that move being aligned with November's low and the weekly kijun.

After a 2.5% plunge from the Jan. 4's five-year peak, some kind of rebound to correct short-term oversold conditions is expected. Above Thursday's 114.00 low by the broken 61.8% Fibo, the 30-day moving average and the kijun at 114.45/75 are next hurdles.

The bullish reaction to poor data follows an equally confounding drop on Wednesday following above-forecast core CPI and headline annual inflation hitting a 39-1/2-year high.

That slide was enhanced by falling stocks favoring the haven yen, so the renewed slide in equities means major supports at 112.54 remain on the radar until risk-aversion recedes.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3KcHwHR

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3GGkkzq

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

