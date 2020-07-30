BUZZ-COMMENT-Stocks in focus as grim US econ tone cuts USD/JPY bounce short

July 30 (Reuters) - USD/JPY cut short its corrective bounce after worrisome weekly U.S. jobless claims and Q2 GDP data halted profit-taking on oversold dollar positions, and its chances of forestalling further losses hinged on surpassing 105.68 with the help of falling stocks.

The Q2 GDP and claims data were troubling enough to send 10-year Treasury yields to their lowest since March and USD/JPY well off its 105.30 EBS session high.

Without a close above 105.68 close to shift the technical bias upward, USD/JPY remains on a path toward a cluster of support at 104.10-17 and a very bearish monthly close that could put March's 101.18 pandemic low back on the agenda .

A broader issue is whether massive gains in stocks and other risk assets since March, and the dollar's drop to help fund those trades, could be confronted by a bearish stock market reversal tied to uncertainty about U.S. fiscal backstopping , the pandemic and the election . A sub-3,200 S&P 500 close could trigger a bigger slip.

