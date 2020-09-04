US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Stocks fall threatens dollar shorts, deeper EUR/USD correction

If the NASDAQ's recovery in Friday afternoon trade from its nearly 10% two-day plunge proves fleeting, it could help fuel a deeper correction in EUR/USD since it puts short-dollar trades, which have been positively correlated with stocks, at risk.

A stocks correction extending into next week would reinforce the bearish topping pattern that EUR/USD appeared to be forming -- along with EUR/JPY, since the yen is also used as a risk-trade funding currency. The same holds true for GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, AUD/USD and AUD/JPY.

Rising Treasury yields, due to Friday's jobs report, increased the pressure on short-dollar trades by providing yield support for the U.S. currency, as did the rising VIX, which tends to favor gains in haven currencies, particularly the yen.

EUR/USD threatened a bearish weekly close that would put August's low, and perhaps props by 1.15, into play . EUR/JPY breached its uptrend line from May's lows, also amid major overbought bearish divergence sell signals.

Key risk gauge, AUD/JPY, clung to kijun support at 76.73, and AUD/USD to its 30-day moving average at 0.7210.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2F1qy26

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/31WUmpu

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

