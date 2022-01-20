BUZZ-COMMENT-Stocks could help dollar out of bind vs yen

Jan 20 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell on Thursday and faces a difficult outlook with lofty spec longs, bearish weekly charts and dour data all limiting upward potential, though a further rebound in risk sentiment could lend stability after a volatile January so far.

Cushioning the slide, stocks firmed after the Nasdaq bounced off 200-day moving average support Wednesday, tamping down demand for the haven yen as Treasury yields consolidated recent sharp gains before the Fed next week.

But if USD/JPY closes below Fibo support at 114.00, January's 113.475 low by key Fibos at 113.44 could come into play again.

There is cloud support nearby, but it twists at 113.85-87 on Tuesday after January PMIs Monday.

The Fed meeting remains a potential risk to USD/JPY. A dovish outcome could weigh on Treasury yields, but so could a hawkish result if it spooks the stock market, which could bring into play major supports by November's 112.54 low on EBS.

Treasury yields bounced off lows hit after unexpectedly high jobless claims, which covered the survey week of the monthly employment report .

The claims rise, like several recently weaker-than-forecast U.S. economic reports, such as retail sales and existing home sales , is being written off as Omicron-exacerbated setbacks.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3fJil1G

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3qJs0LL

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3nJXtvt

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.