BUZZ-COMMENT-Stock market boom may result in bigger dollar rise

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Index has surged 4,222 in 12 days ahead of November's Federal Reserve meeting, flying in the face of fears for an economic slowdown that had fuelled expectations for the bank to pause its tightening cycle.

That boom could pressure the Fed to take interest rates higher than currently expected.

The Dow's surge has erased more than half its drop from January's record high - which took 194 days - and suggests the economy is in a much better place than feared.

Without a slowdown, and perhaps with the risk of a pick-up in demand, there is less chance the Fed can tame inflation that is far above its target with interest rates that are far below the level of inflation.

This is a big concern for currency traders who have halved bets on the dollar rising in the last few weeks, leaving them heavily short versus the euro and also betting the dollar drops versus some less liquid emerging markets currencies.

MSCI's Emerging Market currency index has risen just 10 points from this year's low after falling 174 points following the Fed's first hike in March, a very bearish situation.

Futures still imply that U.S. interest rates will reach 5% next year and remain above 4.5% at its end, while benchmark U.S. debt is yielding 4%.

