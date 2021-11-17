BUZZ-COMMENT-Stimulus withdrawal to prompt risk-averse FX trends

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The withdrawal of central bank stimulus is likely to result in the evolution of risk-averse currency trends underpinning those deemed to be safe such as the euro, yen and Swiss franc, while weighing on emerging market and commodity currencies.

This has roots in the Federal Reserve's decision to taper asset purchases which has spurred interest rate hikes by other central banks, especially those in emerging markets that may suffer most.

Traders of major currencies have focused upon a higher dollar, selling the currencies in which they usually seek safety so shorting funding currencies and effectively adding to carry trade positions.

While this may not be their intent it could exacerbate future risk-averse reactions to similar tightening of monetary policy by the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank that were always likely to follow the Fed.

Big declines for the yen and the euro will stoke the inflation these central banks believe to be transitory and if they are then forced to tighten and surprise markets, the risk-averse reactions could be severe.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

