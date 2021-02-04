BUZZ-COMMENT-Stimulus hurts EUR and supports EUR/USD

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Stimulus weighs on negative-yield currencies like the euro, but it also fuels gambling, which is underpinning EUR/USD.

Stimulus-enriched markets have seen an unprecedented degree of gambling and currency markets should be no different. The big gamble for currency traders has been to buy EUR/USD, and that bet is coming under pressure because positive trends are evolving, pushing cash into riskier but higher-yielding currencies or those supported as big producers of commodities.

That trend may grow, but the more traders are prepared to gamble, the more cash they may throw at their favoured bet, which could shore up EUR/USD before a resumption of the rally.

This year, longs have grown by 3 billion euros with EUR/USD falling, but there's room for longs to grow. Current bets are 6 billion euros below last year's record bet.

The correction so far is modest; 50% of the November-December rise is 1.1975. The minimum correction objective for the rise since March 2020 is 1.1695.

