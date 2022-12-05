BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling's post-ISM slide from 6-month highs just a flesh wound

By contrast, while UK rates are also expected to peak in H2 2023, futures project the BoE will hold them there to reduce well-above target inflation. The converging UK-U.S. rate strips are likely to help GBP/USD claw back some of its H2 2022 losses.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

