BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling's in Brexit and bearish divergence bullseyes

Sterling's been slammed to a 12-session low by the latest indications Brexit talks remain stuck on core disagreements [nL8N2IN16Q]. This as bearish daily and weekly chart setups suggest today's slide might be the prelude to a more damaging storm.

Cable has rebounded from the current 1.3225 low by the 38.2% Fibo of the September-December 1.2676-3540 rise at 1.3210, but the 50% Fibo and Nov. 12 low, coinciding at 1.3108, may prove to be a stronger magnet.

The bigger bearish scenario features overbought daily and weekly RSIs diverging from new price highs and false breakouts above the prior 2020 top and 2019's high at 1.3481/516 last week.

Moreover, last week's high was rejected by the underside of the broken uptrend line from March and July's lows, creating a quasi-triple-top formation.

An official no-deal Brexit would put in play the 1.3108 props, which are about to be reinforced by the rising 55- and 100-DMAs and the daily cloud top at 1.3079, with that flat cloud top twisting on Dec. 16 in a potential portal to even lower prices.

The 38.2% and 50% Fibo's of 2020's range at 1.2727/477 are broader potential targets.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

