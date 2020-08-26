US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling's confidence bubble fit to burst

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Sterling appears immune to bad domestic news, but investor confidence is likely to be tested as Brexit and COVID-19 uncertainty cuts into demand for the pound.

Sterling appears immune to bad domestic news, but investor confidence is likely to be tested as Brexit and COVID-19 uncertainty cuts into demand for the pound.

A great deal of emphasis is placed on this week's Jackson Hole speeches and sterling has steadied ahead of any potential event risk .

External factors are now driving GBP/USD, with broad market swings in the U.S. dollar and increasing infection rates underlining the fact that COVID-19 is not about to relax its grip anytime soon.

However, increasing risk of a no-deal Brexit, post-furlough unemployment and a significant debt-to-GDP ratio could undermine confidence.

Technically, GBP/USD is mid-way between major support and resistance. The bull run from late June's 1.2252 low has faltered and despite a fragile dollar, fading sterling momentum could see the key 1.2982, Aug. 4 low, tested as soon as next week.

The UK bank holiday Monday could bring forward month-end dealing to Friday and the usual risk of EUR/GBP demand could put GBP/USD on a bear course before the week is out.

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular