BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling's confidence bubble fit to burst

Sterling appears immune to bad domestic news, but investor confidence is likely to be tested as Brexit and COVID-19 uncertainty cuts into demand for the pound.

A great deal of emphasis is placed on this week's Jackson Hole speeches and sterling has steadied ahead of any potential event risk .

External factors are now driving GBP/USD, with broad market swings in the U.S. dollar and increasing infection rates underlining the fact that COVID-19 is not about to relax its grip anytime soon.

However, increasing risk of a no-deal Brexit, post-furlough unemployment and a significant debt-to-GDP ratio could undermine confidence.

Technically, GBP/USD is mid-way between major support and resistance. The bull run from late June's 1.2252 low has faltered and despite a fragile dollar, fading sterling momentum could see the key 1.2982, Aug. 4 low, tested as soon as next week.

The UK bank holiday Monday could bring forward month-end dealing to Friday and the usual risk of EUR/GBP demand could put GBP/USD on a bear course before the week is out.

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.