BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling's cloud base support holds as early UST yield rise recedes

April 28 (Reuters) - Sterling slipped on Wednesday, testing thinning daily cloud support at 1.3874, but flows were light FXHEAT with the Fed announcement and news conference likely to determine direction in a rangebound market.

Though no rate change or tapering is expected CBP there is an outside chance the Fed may raise its IOER rate to forestall a further drop in front-end rates.

U.S. treasury yields have been rising owing to firming post-pandemic recovery expectations, which may challenge the Fed's transitory growth and inflation narrative and steady rate outlook.

An as-expected Fed hold could leave sterling in its recent range within its 30-day Bolli envelope, 1.3979-1.3665. GBP/USD gains have been based on similar conditions as the U.S. -- rising growth and rapid vaccine distribution.

Should the Fed dial back U.S. and global growth expectations, GBP/USD may slip and begin to test the lower end of its recent range below 1.3839, the 50% Fib of April's 1.3670-1.4009.

But, as long as the BoE and other major central banks cling to the recent narrative of transitory growth and inflation recent ranges are likely to remain intact with some data-related volatility.

