BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling's cloud base support holds as early UST yield rise recedes

Sterling's cloud base support holds as early UST yield rise recedes

Sterling slipped on Wednesday, testing thinning daily cloud support at 1.3874, but flows were light with the Fed announcement and news conference likely to determine direction in a rangebound market.

Though no rate change or tapering is expected CBP there is an outside chance the Fed may raise its IOER rate to forestall a further drop in front-end rates.

U.S. treasury yields have been rising owing to firming post-pandemic recovery expectations, which may challenge the Fed's transitory growth and inflation narrative and steady rate outlook.

An as-expected Fed hold could leave sterling in its recent range within its 30-day Bolli envelope, 1.3979-1.3665. GBP/USD gains have been based on similar conditions as the U.S. -- rising growth and rapid vaccine distribution.

Should the Fed dial back U.S. and global growth expectations, GBP/USD may slip and begin to test the lower end of its recent range below 1.3839, the 50% Fib of April's 1.3670-1.4009.

But, as long as the BoE and other major central banks cling to the recent narrative of transitory growth and inflation recent ranges are likely to remain intact with some data-related volatility.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

