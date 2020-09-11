BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling's Brexit woes not helped by mixed econ results

Sept 11 (Reuters) - GBP/USD made a promising start to the U.S. session but then lost momentum after

upbeat U.S. CPI contrasted with the UK's mixed data, leaving the pound vulnerable to the throes of Brexit anxiety again.

UK industrial, manufacturing and construction beats were offset by slight misses in GDP and weak trade balance figures EM.

The weak trade data is particularly worrying as Brexit deal expectations have deteriorated .

With the recent rise in no-deal expectations, Morgan Stanley has lifted odds of a WTO Brexit outcome to 40% from 25% . The uncertainty has lifted GBP/USD vol significantly over the past two weeks GBPVOL=.

GBP/USD appeared to be reverting back to its recent trend of lower highs and lower lows after Thursday's bearish engulfing candle, with bears focused on GBP/USD's 200-day moving average at 1.2737 and the daily cloud base at 1.2710. A break below the cloud would put July lows below 1.25 and June's double bottom by 1.2250 in sharper focus.

