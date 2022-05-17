BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling's bounce provides an opportunity

May 18 (Reuters) - Strong UK jobs data and a weak U.S. dollar saw GBP/USD jump 1.5% on Tuesday, providing an opportunity for bears, as the pound faces many lingering problems.

The Bank of England is stuck between a rock and a hard place on the pace of rate hikes, with inflation expected to hit 10%, while the economy stalls as consumers' spending power recedes . The BoE and the market will be data-driven in turbulent circumstances.

The Brexit endgame approaches, as the UK has set out a new law to circumvent the Northern Ireland protocol that was agreed in the Brexit deal with the European Union . Should the UK proceed to implement the legislation, trade barriers could follow, and as the EU is the UK's largest trading partner, sterling would suffer .

The health of Britain's finance sector is key to post-Brexit prosperity. A significant group of economists sounded the alarm on Monday on the dangers of the government's 'competitiveness' focus .

Sterling's 2.75% bounce off Friday's 1.2156 2022 trend low leaves mixed signals on the daily chart, while weekly signals trend south. The 21-day moving average, which comes in at 1.2514, has capped the move lower since mid-March. Shorts with a stop on a close above the 21 DMA, looking for a return to the 2022 low, provide strong risk-reward.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

