BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling's blithe run vs yen reverses toward Brexit precipice

Sterling's recovery against the haven yen from March's coronavirus depths to pre-pandemic levels has faltered toward crucial support as the blinders to Brexit [nL1N2G50TS] and reflation trade risks [nL1N2G50MK] come off.

If GBP/JPY breaks and closes below the converged 55- and 200-day moving averages, uptrend line from March's nadir and the 50% Fibo of the June-August rise, now at 137.19-41, the 61.8% Fibo at 135.92 by the July 9 swing high and upcoming daily cloud base would be obvious follow-on targets.

GBP/JPY has already fallen enough to reset overbought and bearishly diverging daily RSIs closer to oversold, and was approaching the lower 21-day Bolli, so there's scope for the key supports to hold, at least initially.

Given the high positive correlation with the S&P 500 and some pricing in of negative BOE rates next year versus basically static JGB rates pricing, the telltale for GBP/JPY's retreat may be whether S&Ps can hold above the pivotal 50-day moving average line, last at 3,306.

If it doesn't, the derisking across asset classes and GBP/JPY selling could intensify.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

