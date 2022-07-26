BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling will be at its best if BoE goes bold

July 26 (Reuters) - Twenty years ago, Britain's then prime minister Tony Blair said "we're at our best when we're at out boldest" in a speech to his Labour Party; sterling bulls hope the Bank of England channels Blair when it decides how much to raise interest rates next week.

Money markets currently suggest a bold 50 basis point hike from the BoE on Aug. 4 is much more likely than a conservative 25 bps increase. 0#BOEWATCH

However, economists are much less certain: 25 out of 54 polled by Reuters expect a half-point hike, while the other 29 forecast a fifth consecutive quarter-point increase.

CFTC data showed IMM speculators reduced their GBP exposure by 10% in the fortnight to July 19, with gross GBP longs cut by 7,675 contracts to 33,850 and gross GBP shorts cut by 6,663 to 89,193 (IMM speculators have been net GBP short since November, bar one week in February).

