BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling vulnerable, until market confidence returns

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Sterling is vulnerable to further falls, especially if the U.S. dollar remains strong, until the new Britishgovernment's plans and market perceptions of economically sound policy are reconciled.

Monday's volatile price action in London underlines the fragility of investor confidence.

The Bank of England doubled the maximum size of its debt buy-backs to calm the gilt market. Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng tried to reassure investors by bringing forward a budget announcement to Oct 31 and naming a Treasury insider to run the department.

In response, 10-year gilt yields jumped 22 basis points to 4.458%, and 30-year paper rose 29 bps to 4.679% - certainly not the reaction the authorities wanted.

Sterling saw choppy range trading amid underlying USD strength, closing down 0.3%, as the uncertainty surrounding the new government's economic policies weighed despite the surge in yields.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies believesthe UK needs 62 billion pounds of spending cuts or tax rises to stop public debt growing ever-larger as a share of the economy.

The government's optimistic growth forecasts and unspecified spending cuts are incompatible with market perceptions of economically sound policy. Something has to give.

Technically the GBP/USD daily charts show mixed signals, but a close below 1.1048, 38.2% of the September-October rise and currently under pressure, would target a test of the 61.8% retracement at 1.0772.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

