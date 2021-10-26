BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling vulnerable as the good news is priced in

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Sterling faces plenty of upcoming event risk, while most of the good news is already priced in.

The UK budget will be delivered on Wednesday, but against tradition , the government has pre-released the major components: an increase in the mininum wage to 9.50 pounds an hour , a 6 billion pound package to boost health service capacity , and 8 billion pounds of extra health and education spending .

There is some controversy over how much of the spending is fresh money, but its early release suggests a modest sterling impact.

Money markets price in a Bank of England rate rise on Nov 4, but recent data was mixed with strong PMIsand soft retail sales and consumer confidence . BoE rate-setter Silvana Tenreyro indicated Monday she is in no rush to raise rates, as the end of the government's furlough scheme plays out .

Brexit minister David Frost believes the European Union's Northern Ireland proposals don't go far enough, as the tortuous negotiations continue, with an unlikely trade war still on the table .

Technically the GBP/USD bias is higher, but major resistance caps and pivotal support is close.

The 1.3831 level, 50% of the 2021 fall, proved resilient resistance last week. The 10- and 21-day moving averages climb and 21-day Bollinger bands expand - a positive setup while the very close 1.3749 10-DMA holds.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

