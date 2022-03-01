BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling vulnerable as oversold signals ease

March 2 (Reuters) - As the situation in Ukraine deteriorates , safe-haven flows are moving into the U.S. dollar and global fixed income. Inflation continues to climb, fuelled by surging commodities and supply chain issues. This can continue in the short term, suggesting sterling's next move will be lower, and the charts agree.

UK bond yields saw their biggest fall since 2009 on Tuesday, amid Ukraine-led risk aversion , even as inflation continues to rise. Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders, who voted for a 50 basis-point rate hike in February, said he may not necessarily do so again .

The short-term impact of the Ukraine conflict is certainly inflationary as commodities surge, but the longer-term impact is uncertain. BOEWATCH still prices a 25 basis-point hike to 0.75% on March 17 at 89.26%, but it should only have a modest impact.

Technically, three days of choppy consolidation for the pound has allowed oversold technical signals to unwind, leaving room for further losses. Daily momentum studies, 5, 10 and 21-day moving averages all head lower, while 21-day Bollinger bands expand, which suggests the downtrend can extend.

The initial target is a test of 1.3161-66, the December 2021 low and 38.2% of the 2020-2021 rise, while a close above 1.3501, 61.8% of the February fall, would end the downside bias.

For more click on FXBUZ

gbp 2 Mar 2https://tmsnrt.rs/36JtTR8

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.