BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling volatility may stem from BoE inflation forecasts

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

May 10, 2023 — 12:11 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

May 10 (Reuters) - Throughout this hiking cycle, the pound has often weakened following Bank of England policy decisions as the MPC typically disappointed hawkish expectations, but the risks appear broadly balanced ahead of Thursday's meeting, with recent data making it difficult to justify a dovish performance.

Since the March meeting, activity data has improved with the UK composite PMI rising to a one year high, led by the services sector. Meanwhile, headline CPI surprised on topside throughout Q1, averaging 10.2%, above the BoE’s forecast of 9.7%.

Elsewhere, wage growth has also continued to pick up and thus the MPC is expected to raise the Bank Rate by 25bps to 4.5% and likely retain its current guidance to keep the door open towards a June hike.

That said, this meeting's update to inflation projections could potentially be a key source of market volatility, whereby a lift in its inflation forecasts would endorse the case for more rate hikes.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

