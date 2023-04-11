US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling uptrend to hasten with weekly close above 1.2450

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 11, 2023 — 11:05 am EDT

April 11 (Reuters) - Sterling rose after Monday's risk-off dip to uptrend line support attracted buyers, and it could take flight with a weekly close above January and December's highs by key 61.8% Fibo resistance at 1.2442-47 following U.S. CPI Wednesday and UK GDP on Thursday.

Last week's 1.2525 high breached the 1.2442-47 hurdles, but a weekly close is needed to affirm a breakout, at least to the downtrend from 2021-22 highs by the 61.8% Fibo of the 2021-22 collapse at 1.2751. Running alongside the trendline is the 100-week moving average at 1.2775.

If that resistance is eventually cleared, two Fibos at 1.2941/63 look attractive, particularly after March's weekly cloud top breakout.

The BoE is priced for roughly two more 25bp rate hikes and a 4.64% peak versus the Fed not fully priced for one more and 4.92% peak. UK inflation rose to 10.4% in February, compared to U.S. CPI at 6% and the core at 5.5%. U.S. March core CPI out Wednesday is forecast at 0.4% month-on-month from +0.5% and 5.6% vs 5.5% year-on-year.

New York Fed President John Williams backed at least one more rate hike, but key for risk-driven sterling is calm in U.S. equities, with VIX sub-20.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.Donney@ThomsonReuters.com))

