BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling uptrend is strong, but may be built on sand

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The pound has recorded six days of higher lows and highs, showing resilience when the dollar firms and appreciating on any sign of weakness. Sterling strength is based on a view that the COVID vaccine breakthrough will benefit the UK as it weathers a second lockdown and that the weak EU and UK economies will force politicians to strike a Brexit deal. The facts are far less certain.

Brexit negotiations continue, with both sides believing a deal is possible if a compromise can be found, though neither side has budged on the key EU 'level playing field' or UK 'sovereignty' issues .

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday stressed the importance of protecting Northern Ireland's peace deal, which would be under pressure under a hard Brexit. That could make a comprehensive post-Brexit U.S.-UK trade deal far more difficult to negotiate.

UK data this week was led by jobs on Tuesday, which missed forecasts. Morgan Stanley's FX Positioning Tracker has the pound at neutral levels, so positioning should not be a driving factor. Data and real Brexit progress do not justify sustained sterling strength.

Technically the uptrend is strong as momentum studies, 5, 10 and 21 daily moving averages track north. A sustained 1.3300 break would open the door to the 1.3481 September high.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

