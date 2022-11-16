BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling upbeat into UK budget - 1.2300 an opportunity

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Jeremy Hunt will announce his "tough but necessary" plan to restore confidence in the UK economy later on Thursday, which may provide a sterling selling opportunity.

Markets expect a mix of tax rises and spending cuts that could exceed 50 billion pounds, to repair UK finances and fight inflation after COVID-19, the Ukraine war, Brexit, and years of weak growth.

The pound has strengthened into the package, and gilt yields eased, suggesting good news may be priced in. The UK economy is weak, and the drastic measures will hit growth further, which should cap sterling.

UK consumer inflationreached 11.1%, a 41-year high, in data out Wednesday. 0#BOEWATCH prices a 50 basis-point rate hike on Dec 15 at 83.47%. Hunt's measures will certainly weigh on the immediate economic outlook, with the poorest hit hardest.

The Bank of England believes that Brexit continues to weigh on the economy, as the European Union is the UK's largest market. A breakthrough on the Northern Ireland protocol would be great news for the UK economy and sterling.

Technically, daily GBP/USD momentum studies conflict, but 5, 10 and 21-day moving averages plus Bollinger bands climb, which is a strong positive setup. A break of 1.2038, 50% of the 2022 fall which capped this week, targets the 1.2291 August high.

Shorts ahead of 1.2300 with a tight stop would provide decent risk-reward.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.