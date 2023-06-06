BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling under pressure as UK PMI hints at softening economy

GBP/USD held near session lows by 1.24 in Tuesday trading as traders looked past a UK construction PMI beat to focus on weak home building and rising recession risks as the BoE's year-and-a-half long rate hike campaign appears to be slowing the economy, increasing the chances that cable is capped by this year's highs.

While higher rates have boosted GBP/USD off early March lows by 1.1805, the bullish effects of hikes are producing diminishing returns as the end of the BoE's 450bp tightening cycle nears and the intended effect of the policy slows the economy.

Futures markets still foresee a further 94bp of BoE hikes in 2023, a sterling positive, but they are also diminishing the projected Fed rate cuts that were once priced in by year-end, bolstering the dollar.

IRPR on Eikon had priced near 85bp of U.S. cuts by year-end in early May which has been reduced to -7bp as of Tuesday.

The high-for-longer Fed rate expectations, on the back of the already significant drop in U.S. inflation, is likely to cap GBP/USD by 2023 highs as the BoE continues to grapple with well-above target UK inflation and lower growth.

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/45LOU7V

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

