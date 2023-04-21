BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling under pressure after UK retail sales miss, US PMI beats

GBP/USD came under renewed pressure in early NorAm on Friday, falling to a session low of 1.2368 after U.S. flash PMI data surprised higher -- and repeated dips below 21-DMA support may cede control to sterling bears putting 30-day moving average support by 1.2338 in view.

Cable moved back near 1.2400 but post-PMI GBP/USD weakness adds to the bearish tenor for sterling triggered after UK retail sales missed Reuters consensus forecast, reducing hawkish BoE rate expectations.

The U.S. PMI rise supports recent hawkish rhetoric by Fed members worried about inflation.

Fed fund futures continue to price a 90% probability of a 25bp Fed hike on May 3, though year-end pricing for Fed cuts remains more fluid -- now seen at -24bp up from -30bp prior to U.S. PMI data.

With UK inflation at 10.1%, only marginally below recent highs despite 425bp hikes since Dec 2021, the BoE will have to continue to hike rates and keep them elevated, which should anchor GBP/USD near current levels.

UK rates further out the curve are above U.S. rates -- generally GBP positive -- but recession risks could temper sterling gains if UK inflation remains elevated.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

