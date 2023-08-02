BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling trudges lower after ADP data hints Fed may not be done hiking

GBP/USD has hit fresh trend lows at 1.2700 in NorAm trading, after U.S. ADP employment data came in at +324k versus the Reuters forecast of +189k. This headline number, even with revisions, hints the Fed may continue hiking rates, which would eat into the UK rate advantage and weigh on sterling.

Indeed, today's ADP data is hastening the pace of position pruning ahead of Thursday's BoE rate announcement and Friday's U.S. payroll release.

Sterling's recent slide, from its July 13, 2023 high at 1.3144, has come as traders rethink the BoE's rate path amid the recent inflation drop to 8%.

UK CPI released on July 19 indicated inflation has responded to prior hikes, falling from its 2023 high at 10.4% in February. Poll data released today by CITI/YOUGOV shows UK 1-year inflation expectations at 4.3% in July from 5% in June, which adds to less hawkish BoE rate expectations.

Market expectations for Thursday's BoE hike hover near 60/40 for a 25bp increase. However, with CPI falling and poll data indicating UK inflation is moving back to target, there is risk the BoE may shift to a more dovish rate tack, which given today's lofty U.S. employment data, risks further and swifter GBP/USD declines.

