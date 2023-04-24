BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling trickles higher on BoE-Fed rate divergence expectations

GBP/USD drifted higher into the London fix on Monday, gaining 0.15% to 1.2462, while diverging UK-U.S. rate views and a recent shift to bullish positioning are likely to push cable above its 2023 high of 1.2545 and expose May-June 2022 peaks above 1.2667.

Though holding below its April 14 2023 high of 1.2545 in recent sessions, CFTC data on Friday showed GBP/USD specs 1096742NNET had flipped to positive for the first time since February 2022, indicating that traders were aiming higher with sterling.

The last GBP/USD net long was before the Fed began removing COVID-era accommodation, when interest rate expectations were higher for in the UK than the U.S.

GBP/USD support is holding by its 21-DMA at 1.2414, despite several intraday tests last week of the 21-DMA amid hawkish comments by several Fed members.

With U.S. inflation falling precipitously from June 2022 highs by 9%, while UK inflation remains in double-digits, the BoE is expected to continue hiking after the Fed halts hikes and is likely to keeps rates higher to arrest persistent inflation.

The diverging UK-U.S. rate view is likely to take out GBP/USD's 2023 high at 1.2545, putting May-June 2022 highs above 1.2660 in focus.

