News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling trickles higher on BoE-Fed rate divergence expectations

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

April 24, 2023 — 12:07 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

GBP/USD drifted higher into the London fix on Monday, gaining 0.15% to 1.2462, while diverging UK-U.S. rate views and a recent shift to bullish positioning are likely to push cable above its 2023 high of 1.2545 and expose May-June 2022 peaks above 1.2667.

Though holding below its April 14 2023 high of 1.2545 in recent sessions, CFTC data on Friday showed GBP/USD specs 1096742NNET had flipped to positive for the first time since February 2022, indicating that traders were aiming higher with sterling.

The last GBP/USD net long was before the Fed began removing COVID-era accommodation, when interest rate expectations were higher for in the UK than the U.S.

GBP/USD support is holding by its 21-DMA at 1.2414, despite several intraday tests last week of the 21-DMA amid hawkish comments by several Fed members.

With U.S. inflation falling precipitously from June 2022 highs by 9%, while UK inflation remains in double-digits, the BoE is expected to continue hiking after the Fed halts hikes and is likely to keeps rates higher to arrest persistent inflation.

The diverging UK-U.S. rate view is likely to take out GBP/USD's 2023 high at 1.2545, putting May-June 2022 highs above 1.2660 in focus.

For more click on FXBUZ

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3L53opJ

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((paul.spirgel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.