BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling trickles higher amid less-hawkish Powell testimony

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 06, 2024 — 10:01 am EST

GBP/USD held a slight gain of 0.13% to 1.2724 in early NorAm trading but failed to benefit substantially from marginally dovish comments by Fed Chair Jerome Powell or below-forecast ADP, leaving traders to contemplate resistance at Tuesday's 1.2735 trend high.

Powell's pre-released comments, which led to slight softening in U.S. yields and the dollar, appeared slightly dovish compared to recent comments by Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic.

Powell remained consistent in his messaging that the economy has made considerable progress and noting while inflation remained above the Fed's 2% target it has eased substantially.

He said there were risks to cutting rates too early and too fast as well as too late or too little.

Powell, keeping Fed options open, also noted the policy rate is likely at its peak and it will likely be appropriate to begin cutting rates at some point this year.

The Powell comments shift focus to Friday's payrolls data, and more significantly U.S. and UK CPI on Mar 12 and 20 respectively for clues on inflation and U.S., UK policy.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

Reuters
