BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling trends lower with plenty of news to digest

June 29 (Reuters) - Sterling ended last week little changed, but in a downtrend after reversing an early bounce. While moves were led by safe-haven dollar strength as a renewed surge in coronavirus infections weighed on global economic rebound expectations, investors now have plenty of UK news to digest from the weekend.

Britain's top civil servant resigned on Sunday after clashes with Prime Minister Johnson's adviser Cummings, and more changes are believed to be in the wings . As with U.S. President Trump's administration, the UK appears to be aggressively weeding out dissenters in government.

Separately, Johnson is expected to announce a major new infrastructure plan on Tuesday to "get Britain moving again" .

As moderates in the UK administration are replaced by hard-line Brexiteers, the chances of a Brexit deal slip. The EU has warned that the UK must reveal its state-aid plans as a basis to start real negotiations , which seems reasonable. This after Johnson said Britain is ready to quit the EU on 'Australia terms' if no deal is reached .

Cable trends lower in a well defined channel from the May-June 1.2812 trend high, with the base holding repeatedly. A sustained break of the 1.2460 channel top is needed to undermine the downside bias.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

