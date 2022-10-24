BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling traders must consider what they are buying into

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The pound has rallied on assumption that Rishi Sunak will be Britain's next prime minister yet those snapping up the currency must consider what they are buying into.

Whoever becomes the new leader assumes control of an economy in decline and faces the challenge of a need to appease markets by tightening fiscal policy at the same time as the Bank of England is hiking interest rates to try and curb surging inflation.

Tighter fiscal and monetary policies raise the risk of an enduring recession but that's probably the only way the inflation problem will be resolved.

Before the outgoing government's mini-budget drove GBP/USD to all-time lows at 1.0327, it had slid from 1.4250 below 1.1300 as the U.S. Federal Reserve aggressively raised interest rates.

With a new British PM unlikely to heal rifts in the ruling party quickly it probably won't be long before GBP/USD challenges the record low and the new leader is faced with a new crisis.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

