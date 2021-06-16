BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling tracks south and has further to run

June 17 (Reuters) - Sterling's current drop looks likely to extend as optimism over its outlook dims and dollar shorts are squeezed by rising U.S. Treasury yields following the Federal Reserve decision.

Sterling stalled at a 1.4250 high on June 1, as the dollar based in late May. Following a period of consolidation, GBP/USD has broken out on the downside, triggered by USD strength after the Fed surprised markets on Wednesday .

The UK has experienced a setback in the fight against COVID-19, as the fast-spreading Delta variant caused Prime Minister Boris Johnson to delay a full reopening after a spike in coronavirus cases .

Meanwhile, there has been little progress on a solution to the Northern Ireland protocol, as the UK refuses to implement the Brexit deal . A further deterioration in relations with the European Union would be a negative for sterling.

Technically GBP/USD trends south, aided by Wednesday's bearish outside day. Daily momentum studies, 5, 10 and 21 daily moving averages all slide, which is a strong trending setup.

The 1.4018 lower 21-day Bollinger band - a good indicator of an oversold market - suggests bears should sell strength, not breaks, at current levels. Initial significant support lies at 1.3959, 50% of the April-June rise.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

