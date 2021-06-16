US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling tracks south and has further to run

Sterling's current drop looks likely to extend as optimism over its outlook dims and dollar shorts are squeezed by rising U.S. Treasury yields following the Federal Reserve decision.

Sterling stalled at a 1.4250 high on June 1, as the dollar based in late May. Following a period of consolidation, GBP/USD has broken out on the downside, triggered by USD strength after the Fed surprised markets on Wednesday .

The UK has experienced a setback in the fight against COVID-19, as the fast-spreading Delta variant caused Prime Minister Boris Johnson to delay a full reopening after a spike in coronavirus cases .

Meanwhile, there has been little progress on a solution to the Northern Ireland protocol, as the UK refuses to implement the Brexit deal . A further deterioration in relations with the European Union would be a negative for sterling.

Technically GBP/USD trends south, aided by Wednesday's bearish outside day. Daily momentum studies, 5, 10 and 21 daily moving averages all slide, which is a strong trending setup.

The 1.4018 lower 21-day Bollinger band - a good indicator of an oversold market - suggests bears should sell strength, not breaks, at current levels. Initial significant support lies at 1.3959, 50% of the April-June rise.

