BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling to zig-zag through BoE event risk

March 11 (Reuters) - Sterling looks set for further volatility through next week's Bank of England interest rate decision, having hit a 69-month high and a four-week low against the euro in the space of four days this week.

The BoE's rate verdict will come less than 24 hours after the Federal Reserve is expected to raise U.S. rates for the first time since December 2018.

The expectation of a third consecutive rate hike from the BoE on March 17 has been bolstered by Friday's disclosure that UK gross domestic product rose by a much higher than forecast 0.8% in January. A much more modest increase of 0.2% was expected.

EUR/GBP plumbed a 69-month low of 0.8204 on Monday as the Ukraine conflict weighed on the euro. A squeeze on EUR short positions fuelled the subsequent rally, which extended to a four-week peak of 0.8433 after a hawkish surprise from the European Central Bank on Thursday.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

