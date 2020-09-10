BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling to pause for breath amid Brexit turmoil

A tough week for sterling as soured Brexit deal expectations weigh, but upcoming key support and oversold technical signals suggest a short-term respite.

UK-EU trust hit all-time low's for Brexit negotiations as the UK government insists on rewriting the Withdrawal Agreement . The Times carries a story saying that dozens of Conservative law makers are preparing a revolt on the issue https://bit.ly/2ZlWYf5, but even if successful, it would not heal the rift in trust between the negotiating teams.

Cable has fallen 3.6% and EUR/GBP is up 3.6% from Friday's NY close, so this has been a sterling move. The Morgan Stanley FX Positioning Tracker on September 7 showed the largest longs in the G10 were held in EUR and GBP, so unwinding stale GBP longs likely a major factor.

Technically for cable, 5, 10 and 21 daily moving averages are falling, as 21 day Bollinger bands expand, which is a bearish setup. Cable is poised above significant support at 1.2721-1.2137, being 61.8% June-September rise and the 200 daily moving average. Meanwhile the lower 21 day Bollinger band, which is a very good indicator of an oversold market comes in at 1.2831.

The charts suggest that cable may pause for breath, which favours selling bounces rather than breaks.

gbp sep 11https://tmsnrt.rs/3bPI6uy

