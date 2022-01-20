BUZZ-COMMENT-Sterling technicals, BoE hikes favor return to 2022 high by 1.3749

Jan 20 (Reuters) - GBP/USD rose 0.15% to 1.3630 on Thursday, helped off early NorAm lows by 1.3599 after unexpectedly high U.S. jobless claims hinted that the Fed's employment goal may be more difficult to meet than inflation, which could give sterling an opening to return to this month's high of 1.3749.

Though GBP/USD has struggled to hold its 10-day moving average currently at 1.3639 -- key support since it trailed cable higher from mid-December lows by 1.3175 -- longer term averages indicate potential gains.

The 21-DMA rose above the 100-day average on Wednesday, a bullish golden cross chart pattern, echoing similar formations when sterling rose from its December lows.

In tandem with expectations that the BoE raise rates on Feb. 3, the most recent golden cross paints a bullish picture for sterling, especially with markets projecting a total of four hikes in 2022 BOEWATCH.

If cable can rise above the 10-DMA, it could target the Jan, 17 high at 1.3689 and then the 200-DMA at 1.3734.

Meanwhile, if the Fed were to sound more dovish at next week's meeting, GBP/USD could take out resistance at the upper 30-day Bolli by 1.3784 on the way to late-July highs ahead of 1.40.

GBP Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3H1TLoV

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

